Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Trimmed by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,062,683. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

