Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

