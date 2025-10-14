Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

AMZN stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

