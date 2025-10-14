Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Increased by LifeGoal Wealth Advisors

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 116.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day moving average of $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

