Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lifted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

