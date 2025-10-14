Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 250.0% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $92,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,720.32. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $112,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 666,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,182,460.48. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,774,257 shares of company stock valued at $27,094,126 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.0%

Joby Aviation stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.