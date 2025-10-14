Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,208 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 734.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 298,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 263,031 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $821.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

