Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 509 Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Qorvo by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

