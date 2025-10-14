Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $44,000 in Wabtec $WAB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 56.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,907,000 after acquiring an additional 280,140 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter worth $32,547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,057 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,055,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.3%

WAB stock opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

