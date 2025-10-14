Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $48,000 in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10,520.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,957,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,595,000 after purchasing an additional 211,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 187,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Crocs to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Crocs Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

