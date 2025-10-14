Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,505,000 after buying an additional 882,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,180,000 after buying an additional 174,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,946,000 after acquiring an additional 444,718 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,193.50. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DLB opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

