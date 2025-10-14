Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 1,225,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 388,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 829,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 141,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

