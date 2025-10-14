Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 367.5% during the second quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of PNFP opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.83. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.