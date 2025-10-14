Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,275 Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WES opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.