Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,787 Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,307,276 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after buying an additional 2,024,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,654,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 320,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,940,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE RITM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.