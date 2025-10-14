Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 31,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

