Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.