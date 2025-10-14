Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Increased by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after buying an additional 14,651,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

