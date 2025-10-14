Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Reduced by Luminvest Wealth Management LLC

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.2% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.