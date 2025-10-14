Asio Capital LLC Acquires 2,795 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 168,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,385,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $692,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 261,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.37.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $665,807,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

