Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

