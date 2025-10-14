Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 235 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

