Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

