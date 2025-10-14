Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headland Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 160,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

