Banco Bradesco SA $BBD Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

