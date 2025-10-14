Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Mizuho set a $925.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,038.29. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $715.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

