Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s Largest Position

Hager Investment Management Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 5.8% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.9%

AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.