Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Windle Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.1% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $430.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.