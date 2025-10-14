Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

