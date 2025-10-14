Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Raised by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

