Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

