Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 341 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $364,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,038.29. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5%

META stock opened at $715.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $750.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.