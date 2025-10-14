Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,513 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

