Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.06 and traded as high as $36.86. Citi Trends shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 62,086 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citi Trends from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,163 shares in the company, valued at $585,262.23. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citi Trends by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

