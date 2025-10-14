Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 1,319 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Claris Advisors LLC MO trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,603,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $571,151,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 158,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 6,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

