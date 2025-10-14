Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

Broadcom Trading Up 9.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

