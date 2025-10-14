Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,833,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

