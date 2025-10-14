DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 112,936.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 307,187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,410,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,563,000.

ILCB opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

