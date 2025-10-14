DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $97,935,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,679,000 after buying an additional 627,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,609,000 after purchasing an additional 596,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

