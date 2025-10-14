DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $214,000 in MKS Inc. $MKSI

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get MKS alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MKS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS by 15.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Trading Up 9.7%

MKSI opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,410.55. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $744,227. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.