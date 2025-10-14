DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $237,000 in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,432 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Solar from $212.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price target (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.04.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

