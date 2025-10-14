Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,005 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.9%

AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.