Dohj LLC Buys 649 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.