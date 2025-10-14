Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.