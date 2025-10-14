Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 807.0% during the second quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

