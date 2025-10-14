FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 129.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 348.2% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 347,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after purchasing an additional 270,197 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 305,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.37.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $665,807,776 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

