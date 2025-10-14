First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.5%

First American Financial stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.55%.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

