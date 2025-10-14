First Merchants Corp Sells 20,786 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.90.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.