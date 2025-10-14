Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Financial Analysis

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Payroll Group and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Payroll Group N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services 4.49% 24.59% 7.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Galaxy Payroll Group and Barrett Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Payroll Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Barrett Business Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Barrett Business Services has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Galaxy Payroll Group.

This table compares Galaxy Payroll Group and Barrett Business Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Payroll Group $3.86 million 2.42 $700,000.00 N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $1.14 billion 0.96 $52.99 million $2.03 21.11

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Payroll Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Galaxy Payroll Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client’s existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

