Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 6,677 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:META opened at $715.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $750.98 and its 200-day moving average is $680.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,038.29. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total transaction of $372,112.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,016,834.74. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.